Jenni Rivera Did Not Have the Best Luck When It Came to Marriage

Fans of the late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera are coming to learn a lot about the life and career of the "Diva of Banda" thanks to a new 91-episode Telemundo series called Mariposa de Barrio, which recently arrived on Netflix.

Based on Jenni's posthumous autobiography, Unbreakable: My Story Told My Way, the series gets into the singer's trials and tribulations, relationships, and tumultuous romantic life.