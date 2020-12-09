Did Chiquis Rivera Travel All the Way to Texas to Tell Lorenzo That She's Pregnant?

But that's not where the good news ends: the Latinx singers might also be pregnant.

Wait a minute. Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant? Rumor has it that the 35-year-old American singer and eldest daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, whose real name is Janney Marín Rivera, is back together with husband Lorenzo Mendez, 33, following a brief separation.

So, are Chiquis and Lorenzo really growing their family? Here's everything we know about the rumored pregnancy.

Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant?

All signs were pointing to the fact that Chiquis Rivera and her husband, the singer Lorenzo Mendez, were on their way to a divorce just a year after tying the knot. Chiquis was rumored to have briefly dated Jorge Cuevas, aka Mr. Tempo, but that seems to no longer be the case. In fact, Chiquis might be back with Lorenzo, and their marriage has taken yet another unexpected turn.

Not even one month after appearing on the digital cover of People en Español detailing her divorce from the "Imperfectamente Perfecta" singer, it appears that the two stars are once again very much in love. What's more, rumor has it that Chiquis Rivera is around four months, or 16 weeks, pregnant with their first child.

According to some outlets, Chiquis drove to her husband in El Paso, Texas, where he is recording a music video for his upcoming album, to deliver the good news. While neither Chiquis nor Lorenzo has publicly confirmed the rumors, it's likely only a matter of time until they do.

Plus, some eagle-eyed Latinx outlets are being extra observant of Chiquis' social media posts, inspecting every one of her pictures and tweets for signs that the singer is with child. For example, when she tweeted on Dec. 5 that "a bacon western cheeseburger would hit the spot right now," many launched into assuming that her desire for Carl's Jr. was a result of pregnancy cravings.

The same thing happened when Chiquis uploaded a photo of her grandmother Doña Rosa Rivera's pozole with the caption: "The best food for the soul = grandma's food." Colombian journalist Tanya Charry has also picked up on the rumors and reported to Univision's El Gordo y la Flaca that Chiquis had appeared in El Paso after weeks of not speaking to Lorenzo, supposedly to inform him that he would soon become a father.

Tanya continued to say that the pregnancy rumors could also possibly be a publicity stunt on the part of the couple, especially in light of Lorenzo's new and highly anticipated Christmas single, "Amarga Navidad."