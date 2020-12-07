Icon Selena Quintanilla's Biggest Hits Were Written by This Family Member

It's been 25 years since Selena Quintanilla's tragic death, but her legacy continues to live on.

The iconic Tejano singer was at the peak of her career when she was shot and killed in 1995 by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar.

With top hits such as "Como La Flor" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," Selena became an international superstar.

And, her journey to the spotlight continues to be told.