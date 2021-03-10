Yalitza Aparicio Keeps Her Personal Life Under Wraps

As she prepares to release her second feature film, Luis Mandoki's Presencias, many are wondering about Yalitza's personal life.

Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio took the 2019 Academy Award season by storm as the first Indigenous Mexican performer to be nominated for a lead actress role.

From the rumors about her marrying Diego Luna to her supposed involvement with Tenoch Huerta, here’s the real story behind Yalitza Aparicio’s dating life and who her current boyfriend is.

Who is Yalitza Aparicio dating?

In an interview with ET Online, Yalitza revealed she was single. "At the moment, I'm just really enjoying myself. I'm really enjoying this stage of my life, and I haven't really taken the time to focus on pursuing relationships," she said. "But I'm not saying never, because you can never say never." This is actually a relatively new development for Yalitza, who dated now ex-boyfriend Andrés Montes through March 2020.

After her whirlwind awards season, Yalitza spent some time traveling the world and spreading awareness about Indigenous peoples’ rights. But in between her adventures around the globe, the newly minted superstar also took time to attend her man's graduation ceremony in Mexico City. While at the time, Andrés had adorably captioned his Instagram snap of the pair as "the first woman to steal my heart," the couple no longer seems to be together.

Although neither Yalitza nor Andrés has confirmed the 2020 breakup, fans started speculating that the two weren’t together anymore when the cute pictures of the couple were deleted from Yalitza’s Instagram page, which now mainly has posts about her professional life as an actress. Despite the lack of official confirmation from the celebrity, everyone knows what it means when you delete all the pictures of a significant other from your social media...