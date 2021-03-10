Yalitza Aparicio Keeps Her Personal Life Under Wraps

Yalitza Aparicio Keeps Her Personal Life Under WrapsBy Pippa Raga
Mar. 10 2021, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio took the 2019 Academy Award season by storm as the first Indigenous Mexican performer to be nominated for a lead actress role.
As she prepares to release her second feature film, Luis Mandoki's Presencias, many are wondering about Yalitza's personal life.
Specifically, who is trailblazing actress Yalitza Aparicio dating?
From the rumors about her marrying Diego Luna to her supposed involvement with Tenoch Huerta, here’s the real story behind Yalitza Aparicio’s dating life and who her current boyfriend is.
Who is Yalitza Aparicio dating?
In an interview with ET Online, Yalitza revealed she was single. "At the moment, I'm just really enjoying myself. I'm really enjoying this stage of my life, and I haven't really taken the time to focus on pursuing relationships," she said. "But I'm not saying never, because you can never say never."
This is actually a relatively new development for Yalitza, who dated now ex-boyfriend Andrés Montes through March 2020.
After her whirlwind awards season, Yalitza spent some time traveling the world and spreading awareness about Indigenous peoples’ rights.
But in between her adventures around the globe, the newly minted superstar also took time to attend her man's graduation ceremony in Mexico City.
While at the time, Andrés had adorably captioned his Instagram snap of the pair as "the first woman to steal my heart," the couple no longer seems to be together.
Although neither Yalitza nor Andrés has confirmed the 2020 breakup, fans started speculating that the two weren’t together anymore when the cute pictures of the couple were deleted from Yalitza’s Instagram page, which now mainly has posts about her professional life as an actress.
Despite the lack of official confirmation from the celebrity, everyone knows what it means when you delete all the pictures of a significant other from your social media...
Who else has Yalitza dated?
Although there’s been no confirmation of her dating anyone since she arrived on the Hollywood scene, social media users are quick to theorize about Yalitza’s love life. The acclaimed actress has been linked to Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta after the two appeared on stage together at the 2019 Platino Awards.
But the unsubstantiated rumors were dropped after neither star came out to confirm a relationship.
Yalitza has also been linked to fellow Mexican actor Diego Luna (who also stars in Narcos: Mexico) after a photo surfaced of her and her mother with the actor on the 2020 Oscar Red Carpet.
Fans were quick to point out that Yalitza looked smitten as Diego shook the hand of her equally delighted mother.
But the dating rumors were quickly shut down by the actress when she was asked point-blank by ET whether there was any truth to the internet thinking that she and Diego were tying the knot. "That's really funny," she told the outlet. "The answer's no, that's not taking place."
Since Yalitza became an internationally acclaimed actress, the aspiring teacher has devoted herself to her craft full-time and is focused on growing her career.
That means no time for dating and even less time for addressing the dating rumors.