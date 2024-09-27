Home > Entertainment Lana Del Rey Is Married! What to Know About Her Alligator Tour Guide Husband Lana Del Rey married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 27 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

In a surprising twist, Lana Del Rey is married! The singer-songwriter and her boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, reportedly tied the knot in Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

This news follows just days after they obtained a marriage license on Sept. 23. As we celebrate the "Say Yes to Heaven" singer officially being off the market, here’s what you need to know about her alligator tour guide husband!



Jeremy Dufrene is an alligator tour guide.

We'll get into the details shortly, but for now, let's just say that Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, is an alligator tour guide! How gnarly is that? It definitely sounds like a wild gig, don’t you think?!

He works as a captain for Arthur's Airboat Tours.

Jeremy also serves as a captain for Arthur's Airboat Tours, guiding visitors through the swamps and marshes for an up-close experience with local wildlife, including alligators, egrets, herons, and over 300 species of birds. According to his bio, he previously worked at a chemical plant but discovered his true passion as an airboat captain. After obtaining his captain's license, he quickly realized it was the perfect fit for him and has never looked back to his former career.

Jeremy married Lana Del Rey in September 2024.

Although it seems like their relationship came out of left field, Lana and Jeremy have known each other for years. Back in March 2019, the award-winning artist shared photos on Facebook from an airboat tour she took with Jeremy.