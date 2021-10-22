Who Is Lana Del Rey's Mother — and Are They Close?

According to the New York Times announcement for her June 1982 wedding to Robert Grant Jr., Patricia graduated from Bradford College in Haverhill, Mass., as well as Syracuse University in New York.

Lana was born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant to parents Patricia and Robert Grant. Per a Lana Fandom page, Patricia hails from Lake Placid, N.Y., where her father made a living as a regional sales manager for the American Maize Company.

Per their wedding announcement, Patricia and Robert were both working at Grey Advertising in New York when they got married -- Patricia as an assistant account executive, and Robert as a copywriter.

They would go on to have three children together: daughter Elizabeth (or Lana, as we now all know her) in June 1985; daughter Chuck in November 1987; and son Charlie in March 1993.

Patricia currently lives in Lake Placid with her new husband, according to the Fandom page, but on occasion has been seen touring with Lana in the past. But apparently her attendance on tour is not something that's happened super frequently or regularly as of late.