Meet Celebrity Chef Jeremy Ford's Wife, Maria, and Their Three Daughters

Before he won Season 13 of Bravo's Top Chef, Jeremy Ford was relatively unknown in the industry. Since then, he's appeared on a slew of cooking shows and competitions. Most recently, the celebrity chef can be seen alongside Kristen Kish and Justin Sutherland on Season 2 of Fast Foodies.

Considering Jeremy's time in front of the camera over the years, it makes sense that fans have wanted to learn more about his personal life — including whether he has a wife or children. Let's take a deep dive into Jeremy's family.