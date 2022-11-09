What Is Jeremy Roloff's Net Worth? Here's What to Know About the 'LPBW' Alum
Although Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey left Little People, Big World back in 2018, viewers still want to keep up with the fan-favorite couple.
The reality TV show — which first premiered back in 2006 — follows the lives of the Roloff family as they navigate what it means to live with achondroplasia, a type of genetic dwarfism.
Although Jeremy isn’t involved with the family's hit series anymore, he’s still doing quite well for himself in the financial department. Here’s where his net worth stands today.
What is Jeremy Roloff‘s net worth after starring on ''Little People, Big World' on TLC?
Jeremy was catapulted into reality TV starting at the age of 15 when his family signed a deal with TLC. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth currently stands at $700,000.
Per Yahoo!, he was earning about $5,000 per episode at the height of his involvement.
Jeremy Roloff
Former Reality TV Star, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $700,000
Jeremy Roloff is an entrepreneur who is best known for previously starring on Little People, Big World.
Birthday: May 10, 1990
Birthplace: Oregon
Birth name: Jeremy James Roloff
Marriage: Audrey Mirabella Bottim (m: 2014)
Kids: 3 (Ember, Bode, and Radley)
Education: Brooks Institute of Photography, Portland Community College
Now, he’s determined to pursue a life of entrepreneurship with his wife. Jeremy and Audrey worked together to pen a memoir called A Love Letter Life, which became a New York Times bestseller after its publication. They also actively work together co-hosting a podcast called Behind the Scenes, though it's unclear if the podcast is continuing at this time.
To top it all off, they launched a company that sells books, clothing, journals, and more called Beating the 50 Percent. Due to the fact that Jeremy was able to create a fan base for himself while filming the show, there were already tons of people interested in purchasing their merchandise from the jump.
When it was time for Jeremy to part ways with the show to focus on future plans with Audrey, he told In Touch Weekly, “It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.’ I think that sums up my experience with it very well. It was fantastic. It was so much fun. So much opportunity. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”
Jeremy shares three children with Audrey, and staying away from reality TV cameras is something they prioritize as parents.
Is Jeremy Roloff wealthier than other members of his famous family?
Jeremy's net worth isn’t too far away from reaching millionaire status, but it turns out that his parents are both doing really well themselves too. His mother, Amy Roloff, currently has a net worth of $6 million. She racked up her wealth as a reality TV star, author, and motivational speaker. Her official website offers tons of merchandise including coffee blends, T-shirts, hardware, variety packs, and more.
She also sells copies of her cookbooks to anyone who’s feeling inspired to whip something up in their kitchen.
Jeremy's father, Matt Roloff, currently has a net worth of $6 million, just like his ex-wife. Matt and Amy are no longer together, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of their respective success. In 2020, Matt became the sole owner of the family farm, which serves as a fall destination accommodating about 30,000 annual guests.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC and on the Discovery Plus app.