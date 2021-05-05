'Power' Alum Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Racano Welcome Baby Boy No. 2

Fatherhood always looks good on Hollywood’s elite. A true boy dad, Jerry always makes it a point to share adorable snaps of his son Jacob Michael on Instagram . And now, it looks like the actor will be giving fans a double dose of preciousness with his second child.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news of his new bundle of joy. In the post, he shared that the newest addition to the Ferrara clan was born on April 30, 2021, just before 10:30 p.m.

“10:28 p.m. on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1," he wrote. “My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be.”

And of course, the actor celebrated his wife in the post and shared his love and deep appreciation for her.

“To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara, what can I say,” he wrote. “You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received. I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!”