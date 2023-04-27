Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Jerry Springer's Successful Career Netted Him Tens of Millions of Dollars Jerry Springer is known worldwide for his decades of television fame, but how much money did he make? Here's what to know about his net worth. By Chris Barilla Apr. 27 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Over nearly three decades of hosting his iconic and controversial namesake talk show, Jerry Springer became a definitive figure in modern pop culture. Millions of viewers tuned in to his nearly 5,000 episodes of mayhem and rowdiness. When you leave your mark on the world as much as Jerry did, odds are that you make quite a bit of money in the process. So, what was Jerry's net worth prior to his death?

What do we know about Jerry Springer's net worth prior to his death?

From 1991 to 2018, legions of fans tuned in to the Jerry Springer show to check out everything from relationship drama to physical fights. Although critical reception was never kind to the program, it became an iconic television staple that was on the air for 27 years. Jerry had an estimated net worth of $60 million prior to his death, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jerry Springer Television Host, Politician, Lawyer Net worth: $60 million Jerry Springer was an American television personality, politician, and lawyer who was famous for hosting the Jerry Springer show and helping redefine modern talk shows as we know them today. Birthdate: Feb. 13, 1944 Birthplace: London, England Birth name: Gerald Norman Springer Father: Richard Springer Mother: Margot Springer Marriages: Micki Velton​​ (m. 1973–1994)​ Children: Katie Springer Education: Tulane University, Northwestern University

Where did Jerry Springer live before he passed away?

According to reports, Jerry resided in suburban Chicago when he passed away on April 27, 2023. He previously lived in Cincinnati as he served on the city council there and as the city's mayor from 1977 to 1978. He resided in Ohio full-time as recently as 2018 (when he considered a gubernatorial run but ultimately backed down due to his age, per Wikipedia).

Was Jerry Springer a real judge?

Although he became famous for his work on the Jerry Springer show, Jerry had quite a history in the legal and political worlds. When Jerry Springer ended in 2018, he transitioned to hosting duties on a new show, Judge Jerry, in 2019. The program was short-lived, only remaining on the air until 2022. However, many fans wondered during that time if Jerry was actually a legally recognized judge.

In 1965, Jerry graduated from Tulane University with a degree in political science. After that, he went on to also earn a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University. He then went on to become a partner at the law firm of Grinker, Sudman & Springer in the years spanning 1973 to 1985.