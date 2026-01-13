Jessie Buckey Says Her Husband's Job Prevents Her From Sharing Much About Him Publicly Jessie Buckley and her husband welcomed their first child together in 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 13 2026, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Long before she won a Golden Globe for her role in Hamnet, Irish actor Jessie Buckley competed on the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything to land a role in a West End musical. Flash forward more than 15 years, and she is an award-winning actor with a husband, child, and film and theater career under her belt.

Those who aren't yet familiar with Jessie, however, might be curious about who she is married to. When she accepted her Golden Globe at the 2026 awards show, she mentioned her husband, Freddie, but he is not in the entertainment business. In fact, she has spoken about how he prefers to maintain some anonymity. But that hasn't stopped people from wondering who the heck he is.

Who is Jessie Buckley married to?

Jessie mentioned her husband by name in her Golden Globe acceptance speech, and she has referred to him before in interviews. However, like Jessie, Freddie does not appear to have a public social media presence. And, Jessie told The New York Times in 2025, he has a job that prevents her from sharing too much about him for the sake of his career and privacy.

Jessie told the outlet that her husband is a mental health worker. Although that places him pretty far from the world of show business that Jessie now knows quite well, according to the Daily Mail, Freddie had a history in the entertainment world. He might prefer to keep that in his past, but, per the Daily Mail, Freddie once worked on The X Factor as a producer. However, that has not been confirmed at this time.

Jessie has not publicly shared details about Freddie's alleged past in show business, but if he did work on the reality show at one point, it seems to be something that Jessie is keeping on the down low. As it is, the couple has been pretty private about their relationship. When Jessie appeared on the Table Manners podcast in 2024, she revealed that she and Freddie got married the previous year, though she hadn't gone public about the wedding before then.

Jessie and Freddie met on a blind date, but, according to her, he was a bit with her family, which was a big deal, since not many other men had gotten their approval. "I came to London at 17, and anytime I brought an English boyfriend back to Ireland, my granny would call him Seamus," she joked. "Whatever his name was, 'How are you Seamus?' Freddie stayed Freddie. I don't know why she did it."

when i say love women, this is what i mean. thank you jessie buckley. pic.twitter.com/1GJnjph7wj — gabby (@ceceheaumeaux) January 9, 2026

Jessie Buckley has one kid with her husband.

Jessie and Freddie welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2025. Jessie portrayed a mother in Hamnet as William Shakespeare's wife. She told press after the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, per People, that she "deeply wanted to be a mother" and drew on that, among other things, for her role in the movie.