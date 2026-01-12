Some of Stellan Skarsgård's 8 Children Are Even More Famous Than He Is Now Stellan Skarsgård has eight kids with two different women. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 12 2026, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

These days, the name Skarsgård is often pegged to Alexander Skarsgård, of True Blood, Big Little Lies, and The Northman fame. Or, you might know it because of Bill Skarsgård, who is this generation's Pennywise, but has also appeared in other TV shows and movies over the years. Their dad, Stellan Skarsgård, started it all, however. And while some of Stellan's children followed in his acting footsteps, not everyone has sought out stardom by way of acting or performing.

Let's also not forget that Stellan is an award-winning actor in his own right. Sure, his kids have gained the spotlight themselves over the years, but he was a beloved actor for years before he even had his entire brood. Now, amid his continued success and the apparently close bond he has with his family, people are curious about all of Stellan's children.

Stellan Skarsgård has eight children.

Stellan's oldest child is Alexander. Stellan and his first wife, My Skarsgård, welcomed six of his children together. A few years after Alexander was born, came Gustaf Skarsgård. Gustaf has been in plenty of TV shows, including Vikings and Westworld. Their brother, Sam Skarsgård, is also an actor. or, he was at one point. Per his IMDb, he was in only one Swedish movie when he was a kid.

All of Stellan's kids have been around his side of the business, though. In fact, Alexander, Gustaf, and Sam can be seen in a 1980's interview video of Stellan that was shared on TikTok. Bill, who was born 14 years after Alexander, began acting around the age of nine in a Swedish movie, according to his IMDb. From there, his resume continued to grow and include TV and movies filmed in the United States.

Stellan's two youngest children with My, Eija and Valter Skarsgård, are also actors. In fact, Valter looks a lot like Bill, though to be fair, most of Stellan's kids with My bear a certain resemblance to each other and their famous dad. Stellan has two other children with producer Megan Everett-Skarsgård, whom he married in 2009. Those kids, Ossian and Kolbjörn Skarsgård, were born in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Ossian has already gotten into acting, however, and he has an IMDb profile with some credits to his name.

Alexander Skarsgård says he is close to all of his siblings.

Although Stellan has eight kids from two different women, across a couple of different generations, according to eldest son Alexander, they are all "incredibly close." He spoke about that sibling bond with Access Hollywood in a clip that was shared on Instagram. Shared that he loves to be able to show his support for his siblings, and that his pride goes beyond their success.