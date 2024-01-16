Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Alexander Skarsgård's Friendship With Jack McBrayer Is Exactly What We Needed Did you know that Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer are real life friends? Whether the answer is "yes " or "no," the world needs this relationship. By Melissa Willets Jan. 16 2024, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's the friendship we didn't know we needed, but the fact that super serious-seeming Alexander Skarsgård is BFFs with the hilarious and silly Jack McBrayer makes us just feel better about life in general.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack brings out the goofy side of the Succession star to be sure, making this celebrity friendship even more obsession worthy. So when did the pals meet? And what is their relationship like? Details ahead!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer have been friends for over a decade.

The 30 Rock alum and the Swedish actor have been close friends since at least 2013, per Just Jared. Not only do the stars accompany one another to various awards shows, including the 2024 Emmys, but they are also known to vacation together. Yeah, we're losing it also!

The Big Little Lies actor and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star clearly have a lot of fun with one another and are often photographed laughing and clowning around. And now that fans have become aware of how close these stars are, to say they are low key mesmerized is an understatement.

Article continues below advertisement

If you were wondering why Jack McBrayer aka Kenneth Parcell was sitting smack dab in the middle of the Succession cast during the Emmy’s, please enjoy this incredibly random fun fact: Jack and Alexander Skarsgard are best friends since 2012 and go to all award shows together. pic.twitter.com/Q21VYQ7Dtc — shira hoffman (@sheeerahhh) January 16, 2024

Fans want to be in the Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer friendship.

Not only do fans love how chummy these seemingly opposites are in real life, but some are hoping that Alexander and Jack will take their crazy chemistry to the big screen.

Article continues below advertisement

"Awesome buddy comedy when?" prompted one person, and we have to admit that we would 100 percent go to see that flick on opening day. Meanwhile, it seems that we should have been aware of this enduring friendship all along, given that Esquire interviewed them together back in 2015.

any night a large number of people learn about Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgard’s best friendship is a good night — no great matter (@BringDaNoyz) January 16, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, they even shot a comedy series for Funny or Die. Talking about whether they knew one another prior to this project, Jack joked in the interview, "Nope. Still aren't." Alexander then said, "Well, we were before, but not so much anymore. We were incredibly close until we spent nine days together on a boat in bunk beds."

See, we want to be in this mutually self-deprecating friendship — and so do hoards of fans, whether they were previously in the know about the relationship or not. "It brings me very great joy that Alexander Skarsgård's very best friend is Jack McBrayer. An iconic duo," one such person said on X in honor of spotting the guys at the Emmys.

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, for your consideration as to the awesomeness of this friendship, watch a short clip in which Alexander is being interviewed at Sundance in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, Jack is behind the scenes and the two start riffing about being on vacation together, when the comedy star jokes that he just went off a vegan diet — and decided to eat Alexander's kidney.