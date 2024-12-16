'Star Trek' and 'Falcon Crest' Star Jill Jacobson Has Passed Away After an Illness Jill Jacobson worked with the American Cancer Society. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 16 2024, 7:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Dec. 8, Jill Jacobson, known for shows like Star Trek, Falcon Crest, and Who's the Boss?, among others, passed away. She was 70 years old. But what is the known cause of death for Jill Jacobson? Her family released a statement following the news of her passing, and on social media, other actors paid their respects to the longtime actor who was known for various television shows and soap operas across genres.

According to a statement from Jacobson's family, per Deadline, "Beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end, she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski." Although the news of Jacobson's death wasn't released until Dec. 15, she reportedly passed away on Dec. 8 at Cedars-Sinai's Culver West Health Center.

What was 'Star Trek' star Jill Jacobson's cause of death?

Although an immediate cause of death for Jacobson was not released following the news of her passing, she had reportedly battled a "long illness." And in the past, she did fight a battle with esophageal cancer. In September 2024, she shared details of that battle with the Jim Masters Show. She revealed that going through that "makes you want to help people." And, at the time, she said she wanted to be able to do that following her own struggle.

Although it is unclear if Jacobson's illness that resulted in her death had to do with that previous diagnosis, it was one she was candid about. Other than that, though, Jacobson appeared to try and keep her private life out of the spotlight, and keep her two worlds somewhat separate from each other. Prior to Falcon Crest, Jacobson had appeared in a number of other TV roles. And in 1989, she made her Star Trek debut on The Next Generation. She went on to appear on Deep Space Nine as well.

