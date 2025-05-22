Owner of the Indianapolis Colts Died at 65 — Was Jim Irsay Married? The owner of the Indianapolis Colts died on May 21. By Niko Mann Published May 22 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: ABC News / Youtube

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, died on May 21. He was 65. The cause of death is still unknown, but his fans are wondering if Jim Irsay was married, and who will take over the NFL team.

According to ESPN, Jim had run the team since 1997. Pete Ward, the Colts chief operating officer, released a team statement following the sad news. "We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," he said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."

Source: ESPN

Was Jim Irsay married? Learn about the late NFL owner's family.

The late Colts owner was divorced from his ex-wife, Meg Coyle. They were married in 1980 but divorced in 2014. The former couple have three children — daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson.

According to the Indy Star, Carlie is expected to take over ownership of the Indianapolis Colts with her two sisters. In 2014, Jim was suspended from the NFL for six months after he was arrested for a DWI and possession of a controlled substance, per FOX 59.

His three daughters and former general manager, Ryan Grigson, took over running the Colts during his suspension. Jim took a plea deal following the arrest and spent one year on probation.

Breaking: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died Wednesday at the age of 65, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/UwKiXKNbfR — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2025

The commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, also released a statement following Jim's death. "We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community," he said.

"He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy," he continued. "On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."

One of Jim Irsay's children, Carlie, will take over for her father.

IndyStar Sports shared a post on Instagram announcing Carlie's takeover of the team and noted she'd spent years in preparation for the role. "Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to assume control of the Colts' football operations in the wake of the death of her father, Jim Irsay, Wednesday at the age of 65, stepping fully into a role she’s spent a long time preparing to handle," read the post.

"Irsay-Gordon, 44, is expected to share ownership of the team with her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who have long held their own roles within the organization and were formally given the titles of vice chair/owners in 2012." General manager Chris Ballard will also reportedly lead the team following Jim's death.

An absolute legend



RIP Jim Irsaypic.twitter.com/U3WvCSNTXe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2025