Inside the Decades-Long Friendship Between Jimmy Kimmel and Late Bandleader Cleto Escobedo On Tuesday, Nov. 11, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his 22-minute monologue to the memory of his long-time friend. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 12 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET

On Nov. 11, 2025, fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! learned the news that the late-night show’s resident bandleader, Cleto Escobedo, had passed away. In his monologue following the news of Cleto’s death, Jimmy Kimmel shared an inside look with viewers documenting their friendship that dates back to elementary school.

The two met as kids and developed a bond so strong that it led them to successful careers in entertainment together. Jimmy's touching monologue served as both a tribute to Cleto and a look at their shared history.



Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo’s friendship goes back many years.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his 22-minute monologue to the memory of his long-time friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader Cleto Escobedo. He described the monologue as the “hardest” he has ever had to do. Jimmy said he initially met Cleto as a kid when his family moved across the street from the Escobedo family home in Las Vegas. From there, a close friendship emerged as the two pursued their respective careers.

In 2003, when Jimmy officially entered the late-night arena courtesy of his own show, his first and only choice for a bandleader and band was Cleto and the Cletones. The two shared many memories together, both on and off the show. Cleto remained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! until his death.

Jimmy was visibly emotional as he spoke about Cleto and honored his memory.

“We had so many adventures. We would laugh so hard. We had our own language that almost no one else understood,” Jimmy said of their friendship as tears welled in his eyes. “We didn’t have to say anything. We’d sit here at rehearsal every day. We didn’t have to look at each other. I knew he was thinking about looking at me and I was thinking about looking at him.”

He also went on to describe how choosing Cleto to be his bandleader was a given. “The idea that anyone other than him would lead the band was terrifying. It had to be him. I was so scared they would say no and I would have to have another band,” Jimmy recalled. The Emmy-nominated host continued, revealing that “the single best thing about doing this show” was when Cleto and his father, Lloyd Escobedo, reunited on stage to play together.

Jimmy ended his monologue noting how lucky he was to have Cleto in his life, even though their time together was cut short. “Even though I’m heartbroken to lose him,” he said. “I’m going to take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him literally at my side for so many years.”

Cleto’s death is reportedly due to complications from a recent medical procedure.