How Many People Actually Watch 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Every Night? Inside the Show's Ratings The comedian found himself at the center of a political debate after talking about the murder of Charlie Kirk. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 23 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET

Keeping a television audience engaged is difficult. Viewing habits have changed, with many people opting to stay up to date through the internet, instead of sitting down and focusing on a single show. In this new media landscape, studios and networks look for ways to keep people glued to the screen, no matter the cost. Viewing habits centered around the internet lead to productions shutting down when ratings drop.

When Jimmy Kimmel voiced his opinion regarding what happened to Charlie Kirk, the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was almost immediately shut down by ABC. Earlier in the year, Stephen Colbert was taken off television, and CBS suggested that it was because his ratings weren't high enough, though it's speculated the decision was due to his comments about Donald Trump. How many people tune in to Jimmy Kimmel's show? Here's what we know about the ratings of the controversial late-night title.

How many people watch 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'?

According to Nielsen (via Forbes), Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 220,000 adults 18-49 during the quarter that came to a close on June 30. The demographic is the most important one on the market, with advertising giants continuously trying to get its attention. The total viewer average of Jimmy Kimmel Live! goes up to 1.77 million total viewers when combining every demographic that tunes in to the late night production.

It's important to remember that people are watching television on the internet these days. On the show's official YouTube channel, Jimmy Kimmel Live! segments can average 3 million views. While the number sounds low for a major network television show, Jimmy's viewer average is actually higher than Jimmy Fallon's and Stephen Colbert's.

Why did ABC temporarily shut down 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'?

Television networks are afraid of major backlash connected to their productions because they can represent monetary losses in the form of advertising sales. These companies do whatever they can to keep their titles out of controversy while maximizing their viewership. On Sept. 17, Jimmy performed a monologue to open an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, just like any other day. However, the comedian directly addressed a controversial issue that took over the United States.

When talking about the death of Charlie Kirk, Jimmy stated, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." The comments were enough motive for ABC to suspend the show, with the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! left uncertain.