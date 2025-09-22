Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Black Rabbit'? Find out the Future of the Netflix Hit The New York City-based crime drama starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman got fans hooked in just the span of eight intense episodes. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 22 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

As with most of the streaming television shows, once fans finish the first season, they immediately want to know when and if another season is coming, which is now the question posed by viewers of the Netflix hit series Black Rabbit. The New York City-based crime drama starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman got fans hooked in just the span of eight intense episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Although initially billed as a limited series meant for one season, fan demand and an intriguing ending have led to rumors and speculation that more of the series is in store. Find out if it will be back for another round.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Black Rabbit'?

As of now, there has been no discussion about a second season of Black Rabbit. However, all hope is not lost, as many recent hit shows initially started as limited series, but the success and fan demand caused them to be renewed — such as the Emmy-winning HBO phenomenon The White Lotus.

For more light at the end of the tunnel, the show is currently number one on Netflix and the reviews have been mostly favorable. So while a second season is currently off the table, things can change dramatically in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Aside from its gritty big city drama in the world of high-end restaurants and cutthroat loan sharks, ‘Black Rabbit’ also has an unexpected moment of Jude and Jason as '90s rockers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the co-stars share what it was like to step into the shoes of the '90s grunge scene for the fictional band, Black Rabbits.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was originally scripted as just an old video that’s up on a monitor in the club,” Jason said of the music video that saw him as the drummer and Jude as the Kurt Cobain-inspired frontman. “I thought it might be interesting to do a hard cut into their music video, and have the audience ask, ‘Where the hell are we?’”

“The rabbit heads, Jude climbing on a cage, all of that stuff I wanted to find haphazardly, like I assume videos were shot back in the day,” Jason added. “It was just run-and-gun, grabbing textural stuff on the streets. I wanted to react to what the graffiti on the sidewalk would tell us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Jude chimed in, admitting that the idea of channeling a rock star was an appealing aspect of the role in the series. “They have all sorts of machines that can tune you up. I dove into those,” he said of his vocals.