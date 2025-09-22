Netflix Left Viewers on a Bittersweet Note With the Ending of 'Black Rabbit' Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in the thrilling crime miniseries produced by the streaming giant. By Diego Peralta Updated Sept. 22 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There's nothing Netflix can't accomplish with a decent thriller. The streaming platform is one of the most popular television outlets in the world, with the company constantly purchasing projects that could audiences glued to their seats. Netflix continues to dominate the market with hits such as Stranger Things and Squid Game, but the studio also takes some time to deliver stories aimed at a more adult audience.

Article continues below advertisement

The premise of Black Rabbit was fairly simple. Two brothers are stuck in very different situations, and when their lives are on the line, they need to do everything in their power to stay alive and save the titular business. What happened at the end of Black Rabbit? Here's what we know about the conclusion of the electric miniseries created by the brilliant team of Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' end?

Black Rabbit took a long time to introduce Jake (Jude Law) and Vince Friedken (Jason Bateman). The siblings drifted apart after tragedy struck their lives, with the two characters responding to their trauma in different ways. While Jake is the wealthy owner of the titular business, Vince is revealed to be a chaotic individual who is involved with dangerous people. The result is an unpredictable dynamic filled with resentment from both parties.

The ending of Black Rabbit shocks anyone who dares to watch it. Jason's troubled character decides to take his own life after his actions trap his brother in an impossible dilemma. With Vince out of the picture, Jake provides a detective with a crucial piece of evidence related to crimes that took place inside the Black Rabbit. In the end, Vince's sacrifice allows every character involved in the conflict to move on.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Vince kill himself in 'Black Rabbit'?

One of the crimes that haunts the plot of Black Rabbit is the sexual abuse suffered by Anna (Abbey Lee). The young woman worked as a bartender in the establishment, serving drinks to the unpredictable clients of the Black Rabbit. Jules (John Ales), a wealthy Black Rabbit frequent and Jake's friend, sexually assaults Anna inside the bar. The attack is recorded by the building's security cameras, and the chase for the tape moves the plot forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Just when it appears that Anna will be able to leave the country with an impressive amount of hush money, Vince reveals that the former bartender might be talking to the press about what happened. The criminals who threaten Vince find Anna to be a threat, which is why they go to her apartment. The young woman dies in the struggle, filling Vince with dread and guilt. The tragedy changes the game for the Friedken siblings and those around them.