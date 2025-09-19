Where Was Family Drama Series ‘Black Rabbit’ Filmed? Inside the Location of Netflix’s Latest Hit With the glitz and grit of the big city, ‘Black Rabbit’ tells the story of two very different brothers. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 19 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

As the latest highly anticipated release from Netflix, family crime drama Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, is giving fans what they have been waiting for. With the glitz and grit of the big city, the Hollywood heavyweights tell the story of two very different brothers.

With the show’s fancy NYC backdrop, many are curious to know exactly where the show was filmed. Let’s take a closer look at the locations that brought Black Rabbit to life.

Where was ‘Black Rabbit’ filmed?

As if it wasn’t immediately obvious, the limited series was filmed in none other than the Big Apple, New York City, specifically at a high-end restaurant where the who’s who and major players frequent.

“We always thought about Black Rabbit being a restaurant that had all the talent and taste and prestige of a Michelin-star restaurant but without any of the trappings of being pretentious, or feeling like an uptown spot in any way,” co-creator Zach Baylin told Netflix’s Tudum. “I think that it wants to feel emblematic of Jake and Vince, like it has a rock’n’roll DNA.”

Series star Jason Bateman, who also acts as an executive producer, also shared what was important when scouting locations for the restaurant. “We did a few day tours around the city to try to find what the actual, practical location of Black Rabbit would be. We said no pretty quickly to the first few places,” he told the outlet. “One of my amazing scouts wandered into an empty storefront downtown and just happened to meet the owner,” Black Rabbit location manager, Paul Eskenazi, revealed.

“Classic New York moment. Turns out he’s this eclectic character who collects historic buildings like baseball cards. He gave a tour of five of his incredible properties, all downtown, all dripping with personality, and the last one? Boom. The Rabbit,” he added.

Jude and Jason recently shared their experience working together on ‘Black Rabbit’ in a new interview.

Speaking with USA Today, the co-stars discussed the crime thriller that brought them together. “They involved me a lot and I thought, ‘There's a lot of detail in here that could be really fun to play,’” Jude said. “And we were desperate to get Jason because we were all fans of who he is as a director. Then when he agreed to be in it as well, suddenly you've got a partner.”

Jason heaped a wealth of praise on his co-star, specifically highlighting his work ethic and skill. “Jude and I are both super appreciative for the place we have managed to hold onto in this business, as far as maintaining employment,” he told the outlet.

