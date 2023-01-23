Distractify
A space battle from 'Rogue One'
Source: Lucasfilm

What Is the Release Date for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'? Here's What We Know

Katherine Stinson
By

Jan. 23 2023, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Get excited, Star Wars fans — Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is coming to Disney Plus.

The show, which stars Jude Law, revolves around a group of kids trying to find their way home after being lost in space for an undisclosed amount of time (so like Homeward Bound, but with kids, in space).

But what about a release date? Let's take a look at everything we know so far about the show, including when we can expect to see it.

Admiral Raddus commands an early rebel fleet in 'Rogue One'
Source: Lucasfilm

Will 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' have at least one space battle?

What is the release date for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

While Disney has not yet confirmed an official release date for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew yet, a recent Deadline report tells us that the show will debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

The outlet also notes that the show has wrapped filming already.

It is important to note that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is, in fact, a new Star Wars television series and not a standalone film.

The episode count is still unconfirmed (hey, to be fair, production on the series just wrapped) but we're assuming that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will run for at least seven to 10 episodes for the first season, based on similar episode counts for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Stormtroopers storm the beach in 'Rogue One'
Source: Lucasfilm

Will we see any Stormtroopers in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' was created by a Marvel mastermind.

Here's another fun fact about the creative minds behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series was co-created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. If you're thinking, "Wait, Jon Watts? That name sounds familiar," it's probably because you've watched the most recent Spider-Man trilogy once or twice.

Jon directed all three Marvel Spider-Man films with Tom Holland starring as Spidey. Christopher is a frequent collaborator with Jon, having co-written the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming, among others.

Fellow Star Wars creative alums Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are attached to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as executive producers. Jon and Dave are the creative masterminds behind some other hit Star Wars properties including The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Grogu
Source: Lucasfilm

There's no 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' photos yet, so here's the cute little green guy.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

While the thought of a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2 seems further than the story of a galaxy far, far away (in other words, a second season hasn't been confirmed yet), what is for certain is that Star Wars fans are in for a lot of treats this year given all of the premieres on the not-so-distant horizon.

For example, a certain doting space dad and his adorable green alien son are making their way back to Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Don't miss out on the Mandalorian Season 3 premiere!

