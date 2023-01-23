Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Lucasfilm 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Takes Place at the Same Time as 'The Mandalorian' By Katherine Stinson Jan. 23 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Move over Marvel – Star Wars is back in full force. With The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka set to premiere in 2023, Star Wars fans will be well-fed with new streaming content.

But as Master Yoda once said – "Wait! There is....another." In this case, the "another' is a brand new Star Wars show featuring a full slate of characters, titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. So where does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew fall on the overarching Star Wars timeline? Here's what we know so far.



Where does 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' fall on the larger 'Star Wars' timeline?

Per a Deadline report, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian. In other words, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after the fall of the Republic and also, the rise and fall of the Galactic Empire. That also means that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place at the same time as The Book of Boba Fett. Jude Law is billed as the top star for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which just wrapped filming in January 2023.

Obviously the next question to ask about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is, well, what is it about exactly? When will it premiere on Disney Plus? How many episodes will there be in total?

Baby Yoda preparing himself to steal the show in another 'Star Wars' series.

What is 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' about anyway?

The general synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew teases an epic tale about a group of kids finding their way back home after they were lost in space. Although Jude's character has yet to be named, it appears as if his Skeleton Crew character will be leading the lost children back to where they belong, based on a teaser photo from a Variety report.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was co-created by Jon Watts (the director of the latest Spider-Man trilogy) and Chris Ford, who serves as a writer on the series with Jon directing. Fellow Star Wars creative alums Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as executive producers.

Wait, will Jude Law be the resident stoic space dad in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

How many episodes will there be in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

When Vanity Fair reported on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew back in May 2022, it was still being shot under the codename Grammar Rodeo. The series was described in the report as, "A galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s." Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the official episode count for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, or if there will be a second season.