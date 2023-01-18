Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Lucasfilm Did You Hear a Star From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' in 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'? Details By Katherine Stinson Jan. 18 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4. One fun guessing game to play in any Star Wars property is the identity behind the voices of new characters. Star Wars (and Sonic fans) everywhere immediately picked up on a recognizable timbre behind a new droid in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4.

Article continues below advertisement

So who is Ben Schwartz and why does his voice sound so familiar? What droid does he voice in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4? Here's what we know about Ben Schwartz's vocal cameo in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Source: Lucasfilm TAY-0 is insulted that the Bad Batch assumed a droid couldn't win a race.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Schwartz's role in 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' explained.

Cid (Rhea Perlman) introduces Omega (Michelle Ang), Wrecker, and Tech (both voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) to the world of riot racing (which is really pod racing, but this is a post-Republic world after all) in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 4, Episode 2. She eagerly tells the crew that her riot racer is going to make her a lot of money.

Cid's riot racer turns out to be TAY-0, a droid (voiced by the one and only Ben Schwartz). Tech expresses skepticism that a droid is Cid's money-making riot racer, which insults TAY-0 immensely. TAY-0 asks Tech, "Do you have a problem with droids human?" He also goads Tech with, "Do you want to challenge TAY-0?" Tech calmly notes he doesn't have enough data to make an informed decision, prompting TAY-0 to quip, "Then take a seat, spectacled spectator!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lucasfilm Tech was being rather rude to poor TAY-0, if you think about it.

Star Wars fans immediately realized it was Ben voicing the sassy TAY-0. How could viewers not recognize his voice? After all, Ben was the voice of Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. However, Ben isn't just a voice actor. He was a (uncredited) stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Interestingly enough, hat wasn't Ben's only role in the first of the Star Wars sequel films.

Article continues below advertisement

He was also the co-vocal consultant (alongside Bill Hader) for BB-8, Rey's (Daisy Ridley) adorable droid companion. So this isn't Ben's first Star Wars droid-eo!

// the bad batch season 2 spoilers !! #thebadbatch

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

no because TAY 0 getting absolutely regina george style obliterated was one of the highlights of the episode i quite literally lol’d🤭 pic.twitter.com/8zt7vuHtmz — sammie⁶⁶ ⌖ TBB ERA ᵕ̈ (@imn0jedi) January 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

#TheBadBatch spoilers!



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OF COURSE BEN SCHWARTZ VOICED A BLUE COLORED CHARACTER😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aMEzRzGcCW — sammie❦ (@sxmm08) January 18, 2023

#TheBadBatch spoilers kind of

-

-

-

-

-

ben schwartz always gotta be playing some blue bitch huh pic.twitter.com/fKPvVPjWaU — eren ☆♪ (@hyejutano) January 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Will TAY-0 return in future episodes of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'? (SPOILERS)

There's no ruling out Ben returning to voice new characters in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, however, poor TAY-0 met his maker during an off moment at the riot races. During a moment where TAY-0 was once again roasting Tech for his riot racing strategies, another racer plows into the sassy blue droid, completely blowing him apart and silencing his hilarious voice for all time. Needless to say the accident means TAY-0 was in no shape to race, hence why Tech took over.