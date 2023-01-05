The 'Bad Batch' Boys Are Back! Details About Season 2's Release Schedule
The Bad Batch boys are back in town — for another season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, that is! The first two episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 have already dropped on Disney Plus, leaving Star Wars fans hungry for more adventures.
The series follows the adventures of the rogue Clone Force 99 squad, who were able to defy their inhibitor chips and stand up to the evil Emperor Palpatine and his Galactic empire.
So what is the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode release schedule moving forward past the two-episode premiere? How many episodes will there be in total? Will there be a third season? Will Hunter and the crew be able to keep Omega safe from the crabs featured in the teaser trailer?
Here's what we know about the Star Wars: The Bad Batch release schedule and more.
What is the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' release schedule? Details
Following the two-episode Season 2 premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, one new episode will drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.
Like each episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars before it, Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes are 30 minutes long.
So how many episodes total will there be in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2? Good news, Bad Batch fans — 14 more episodes of the second season are on the way!
Given that one new episode will drop on Disney Plus every Wednesday, that means the Bad Batch Season 2 finale will be available to stream on March 29, 2023.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'?
As of this writing, there has been no definitive confirmation that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for a third season. According to Wookiepedia, the title of the final episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is "Plan 99." (Anyone getting Order 66 flashbacks from that title? Yeah, we know it's referring to Clone Force 99 — just bear with our dark humor here!)
Based on Dave Filoni's past habits with other computer-animated Star Wars shows, we wouldn't be surprised if Star Wars: The Bad Batch is renewed for at least one or two more seasons. After all, Star Wars: Rebels ran for four seasons in total, while Star Wars: The Clone Wars ran for a whopping seven, so let's not count the Bad Batch out just yet!
Make sure not to miss out on new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 every Wednesday on Disney Plus. Will Omega and the Bad Batch be able to stand up to the Empire?
Well, we may know the answer to that already, but keep watching to find out anyway!