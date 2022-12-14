Is the 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Still Happening? Here's What We Know
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a new Star Wars film was announced, but it got lost somewhere in the black hole of the galaxy.
Seriously, what's going on with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron? Is the movie still happening?
Per Variety, back in 2020, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was excited to direct a film that could serve as a tribute to her late father (who was a fighter pilot in the Air Force).
She hoped to one day make, "The greatest fighter pilot movie of all time." So will Patty still have that opportunity with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron? Here's what we know.
Is the 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' movie still happening?
In a world saturated with Marvel content, Disney and Lucasfilm are quite frankly, playing it too safe with new Star Wars films.
In other words, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has reportedly been scrapped. Was there a reason? After all, there hasn't been a new Star Wars film in theaters since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
Referring back to the Variety report, it doesn't appear as if Disney or Lucasfilm has given an official reason as to why Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was ultimately scrapped. Patty Jenkins herself has stepped forward to clear the air (and we appreciate her for it!)
Patty noted in her update, "Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to Rogue Squadron after Wonder Woman 3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”
So...technically, Rogue Squadron appears to still be happening. So what other films are also still on the Star Wars roster? Baby Yoda can't carry the current state of the franchise on his back after all!
What other 'Star Wars' films are still happening?
Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars film project is still in development, however, details beyond that remain scarce. That Marvel guy Kevin Feige is also producing another Star Wars film, which once again has no working title or confirmed release date. Adding to the list of projects still in the proverbial development desert is Rian Johnson's upcoming Star Wars film trilogy.
Per ScreenRant, another untitled Star Wars movie project is still reportedly in the works from Devotion director J.D. Dilliard. At the moment, there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the world of Star Wars films.
Hopefully, those involved will hit hyperspeed soon on these projects. We'll be sure to keep Star Wars fans posted.