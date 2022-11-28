The Internet Has a Few Ideas About the 'Knives Out 3' Cast
Director Rian Johnson enchanted audiences with his ensemble mystery film Knives Out in 2019. The sequel, Glass Onion, has officially reached theaters, and fans are already craving more. Taking inspiration from his star-studded previous casts, fans have decided to offer a few funny suggestions for potential Knives Out 3 cast members.
Rian Johnson is known for being somewhat active on Twitter himself, so here's hoping he takes some of these fan ideas to heart. Laugh along as we show off some of our favorite Knives Out 3 cast memes from across the web.
'Knives Out' Twitter is always watching.
The Knives Out corporate account is always watching, and fans are hoping that's a sign from the universe that some of the more serious fan casts will be taken into consideration for future films. Or the silly ones. Really, as long as there are more Knives Out franchise films.
This iconic Greek island 'Knives Out 3' crossover would have everyone singing.
Fans almost immediately noticed that Glass Onion was filmed in Greece, where another iconic film franchise takes place: Mamma Mia. Some fans went as far as to suggest a crossover between the two. Imagine if Benoit Blanc had been present when Sophie was inviting her potential fathers to her wedding — he would've figured out her paternity before they even performed "Mamma Mia!"
Someone's looking to cause trouble with this 'Knives Out 3' casting.
For those unfamiliar with Star Wars, before Rian Johnson did Knives Out, he directed a little-known film called The Last Jedi, which was the second installment in the sequel series of films starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver. The film is controversial for how it divided Star Wars fans, but maybe putting the cast in a murder mystery would help alleviate some of the divides.
This 'Knives Out 3' cast includes a more wholesome addition.
By far the most cuddly suggestion on the list, who wouldn't love to see Benoit Blanc solving mysteries with Paddington Bear?! There was a social media trend of editing Paddington Bear into other movies, but Knives Out 3 could have the best of both worlds with Paddington already the main character.
Would this 'Knives Out 3' count as the Darkest Timeline? Or just an alternate?
Although the cast of Community is soon to have their "six seasons and a movie," throwing them in a murder mystery might be almost as fun as the "Remedial Chaos Theory" episode of the show.
One user suggests re-living the 'Don't Worry Darling' press tour for 'Knives Out 3.'
In what could be a truly cutthroat film, one user suggests cranking the chaos of Knives Out 3 to an 11 by recruiting the cast of Don't Worry Darling. The media circus surrounding the flick, which ultimately ended in one celebrity breakup and one incident known as #SpitGate, might create a compelling setting for a murder mystery.
More Ethan Hawke for 'Knives Out 3.'
Who doesn't need more Ethan Hawke in their lives? Although he did not appear as a cameo in Knives Out, he did (mild spoiler alert) cameo in Glass Onion. One fan suggests Rian Johnson make a tradition out of Ethan Hawke cameos in his future films simply for the fun of it.
Someone even has the perfect setting in mind for 'Knives Out 3.'
One Twitter user suggests not only a core cast but a setting for Knives Out 3. Fans of films such as Galaxy Quest, which parodies Star Trek, might get a kick out of this potential sci-fi crossover featuring Pete Davidson, because of course.
'Knives Out 3' could easily be a Muppet movie too.
Although the Muppet film franchise hasn't encountered a murder mystery before, they have experimented with new takes on classics such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island and spy film parodies in Muppets Most Wanted. Could Sam the Eagle team up with Benoit Blanc? Could Miss Piggy be a murder suspect? Only time will tell.