Is Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' Based on a True Story? There are Sprinklings of British Herstory

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) once again exude undeniable star power in Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes 2. Just like the first installment, Enola Holmes 2 proved to be a smash hit, wowing critics and earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 percent.

The story follows amateur teen detective Enola as she "takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock," the synopsis reads.