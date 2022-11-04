Fans Are Debating Enola Holmes' Sexuality After 'Enola Holmes 2' (SPOILERS)

Thankfully, author Nancy Springer, who wrote the Enola Holmes book series, has taken to Twitter to clear up the rumors once and for all. She wrote, "Some of my readers (and watchers of the #EnolaHolmes movie) need to remember that she is a young lady raised in the Victorian era, which means she is an innocent, has never been kissed, is a virgin, and will remain untroubled and clueless about matters sexual for several years."