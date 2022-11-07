Will Netflix Make 'Enola Holmes 3' Happen? Millie Bobby Brown Hopes So

The first two installments of Enola Holmes have touched on important moments in British history. The first movie addresses the Third Reform Act while the second speaks on the Matchgirls' Strike. Despite her wits, Enola faces hardships as a teenage girl in Victorian London, especially when most potential clients prefer Sherlock over her. However, in the second film, Sherlock and Enola end up teaming up to solve a crime and fight the villains after attempting to compete against each other.

Fans want to know, will there be Enola Holmes 3? Here's what we know.