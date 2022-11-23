The 'Andor' Post-Credits Scene Was a Master Class in Foreshadowing (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Andor Season 1 finale on Disney Plus.

The fires of rebellion have been stoked, with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) lighting the proverbial flame. When we first met Cassian in the Andor Season 1 premiere, he had no interest in fighting (much like another stubborn rebel he'll meet down the line).

However, the Andor Season 1 finale ends with Cassian giving Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) a choice. Kill him then or there, or take him in to fight again.