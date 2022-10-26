'Rogue One' Fans Spotted a Huge Easter Egg in the Latest 'Andor' Episode (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Andor Season 1, Episode 8 on Disney Plus.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) — Man. Rebel. Prisoner. Episode 8 of Andor sees our hero imprisoned on Narkina 5, despite Cassian's repeated claims that he's just a simple tourist.

So why are Rogue One fans up in arms with excitement over one of Cassian's fellow prisoners on Narkina 5?