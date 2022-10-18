Jyn Erso Is the Star of 'Rogue One' — but Where Is She in 'Andor'?

In Andor, however, Cassian has a much different outlook on things. His only goal is to survive — even if that means doing unspeakable things to protect himself and the people he cares about. He doesn't believe in fighting back against the Empire yet.

The show will focus a lot on the journey he takes to change his perspective, so that when he finally meets Jyn in Rogue One years later, he can help to show her there are important things worth fighting for.