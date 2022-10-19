Adria Arjona's 'Andor' Character Plays a Major Role Despite Limited Screen Time

Before playing Bix in Andor, Adria appeared in several projects you my have heard of. She portrayed Anathema Device in Good Omens and Dorothy Gale in Emerald City. She also voiced a Fortnite character! But that was after portraying Emily in True Detective.

Even if we've seen the last of Bix in Andor, she remains one of the most complex characters audiences have met in the show so far. Her desire to protect the people she loves puts her own life at risk. And if she's forced to choose a side, it's unclear which of her loyalties will dirve her decisions.