Darth Vader's Mask Isn't Just Scary — It Also Keeps Him Alive

For years, fans had to fill in the gaps about how Darth Vader — a human — became dependent on an elaborate system of machines to speak and breathe. It wasn't until 2005's Revenge of the Sith played out the life-threatening battle on the big screen that audiences understood his suit wasn't just a fashion statement. (Though let's be honest: Anakin Skywalker would have loved strutting around in that cape.)

Does Vader really need his mask to breathe — and how does it work?