Mace Windu May Have Survived the 'Star Wars' Prequels, According to Some Fan Theories

Actually, the reason Mace Windu's lightsaber is purple in Star Wars is quite simple: It's what Samuel L. Jackson wanted.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the actor explained: "We had this big arena, this fight scene with all these Jedi and they’re fightin’ or whatever. And I was like ... I wanna be able to find myself in this big ol’ scene. So I said to George [Lucas], 'You think maybe I can get a purple lightsaber?'"