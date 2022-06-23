Why Does Obi-Wan Let [SPOILER] Live in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?

Obi-Wan is not a killer — he only aims to defend and protect the innocent. As he reminds Anakin in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 flashback, "A Jedi's goal is to defend life, not take it." It's why he tells Vader, "I will do what I must," when Vader asks if he intends to destroy him. Obi-Wan does not relish the thought of killing his former brother-in-arms. But, as he says, he has a duty to protect the innocent from Vader's wrath.

He will do what he must.