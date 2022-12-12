How Did Darth Maul Survive Being Cut in Half? The Answer Is Very On-Brand for Him

The answer is ... he was just really, really mad. Yes, really.

It was revealed in Star Wars: The Clone Wars that after being split in two, falling down a giant hole, and being dumped in a landfill, Darth Maul survived "by focusing on his hatred of Obi-Wan Kenobi." According to StarWars.com, the Sith apprentice was so traumatized by the experience that for a long time, he forgot who he was.