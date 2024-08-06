Home > Entertainment > Books J.K. Rowling Changed Her X Profile Picture After Users Suggested Her Home Has Black Mold "Sorry but is that black mould growing up the walls of [J.K.'s] house? Is that why she's the way she is?" By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 6 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is making headlines once again, but this time it's for a very different reason than her frequent transphobic comments. Though the author went on a tirade about the Algerian boxer who has been falsely labeled transgender, more attention has been given to her profile photo on X (formerly Twitter), with some claims that she may have black mold in her home.

Article continues below advertisement

The tweet, initially sent by X user Sam (@mushycrouton), reads, "Sorry but is that black mold growing up the walls of [J.K.'s] house? Is that why she's the way she is?" Sam attached a copy of J.K.'s profile photo to the post, which has now been viewed more than five million times. In the background of the photo, there appear to be some black spots creeping up the walls behind her, which leads some to believe the author may have mold growing in her home.

Article continues below advertisement

J.K. Rowling potentially having black mold in her home has become a meme online.

Following the tweet, others have shared different photos captured from various interviews she's done that show more of the wall. Though some have claimed it's likely just a "[mural] with flowers," side-by-side comparisons of the room years apart show distinct changes in the wall behind her.

Sorry but is that black mould growing up the walls of her house? Is that why she’s the way she is? pic.twitter.com/SNZjdbg25H — Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) July 30, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm whether or not J.K.'s home has black mold. She has not commented on the claims specifically. Symptoms of black mold exposure include sneezing, coughing, red eyes, postnasal drip, and nasal congestion, per the Cleveland Clinic.

It's like her house has been corrupted by her hate. Slowly becoming a mould infested rot hole. pic.twitter.com/gqddhmo97A — Kăskă 🏳️‍⚧️🐀 (@KaskaJessica) August 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Since Sam made the tweet on July 30, J.K. has changed her profile photo to one that has a completely different background, at the very least acknowledging that she's seen the tweets about her potential mold problem.