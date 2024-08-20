Home > Entertainment J.K. Rowling Is Now Facing Legal Trouble for Her Transphobic Comments J.K. Rowling called Imane Khelif “a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment..." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 20 2024, 7:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Controversial author J.K. Rowling has made plenty of headlines not for her work, but for her continued transphobic comments. For years, the influential author of the Harry Potter series has tweeted to her 14 million X followers a slew of opinions about transgender identities and gender expression. But her feed has been suspiciously silent lately -- and it may be because she's about to be in a host of legal trouble.

J.K. Rowling is named in a lawsuit filed by boxer Imane Khelif.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif faced a flurry of allegations about her gender identity, with many false claims that she was transgender gaining traction on the internet. Despite being born a woman and not identifying as transgender or intersex, she continued to face attacks online about her gender presentation, with some questioning her qualifications for the Olympic women's boxing team.

Despite the hatred directed at her online and the flurry of accusations, Imane still took home the gold medal -- but she's still searching for justice over the abuse she faced. Following the conclusion of the Olympics, she filed a cyberbullying lawsuit with the French authorities, naming J.K. specifically as one of the persons conducting the "acts of aggravated cyber harassment."

“On Aug. 13, (The National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred) contacted the OCLCH (Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes) to conduct an investigation into the counts of cyber harassment due to gender, public insult because of gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insult because of origin," the Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Variety.

JK Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in cyberbullying lawsuit filed by Imane Khelif following her Olympic win. pic.twitter.com/U1F7mmX1RI — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2024

Others included in the investigation are Elon Musk and Donald Trump, as both tweeted about Imane during her tenure at the Olympics. J.K., specifically, tweeted out to her followers that Imane was “a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered" following her match with Italian boxer Angela Carini, per Them.

It seems that J.K. has since decided to delete some of these potentially libelous posts, as the aforementioned tweet is no longer available on her X account. She's also not posted since Aug. 7, and many other users on X have noted that she's moved to delete a variety of other posts she made during the Olympics. Currently, the only posts on her account that mention Imane are posts sharing various articles that claim the boxer is actually a male.

