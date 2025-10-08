Joan Kennedy Was a Loving Mother of Three During the Course of Her Life "Besides being a loving mother... Mom was a power of example to millions of people with mental health conditions." By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 8 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Kennedy family has always been involved in controversy. But if there's one thing Joan Kennedy wanted to do throughout her life, it was to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Sadly, Joan passed away in October 2025 at the age of 89. The author built a family with Senator Ted Kennedy, who died 16 years before her. Their children now carry on the political family's legacy. So, how many children did Joan have? Here's what we know about her family.

How many children did Joan Kennedy have?

According to People, Joan had three children over the course of her life. Kara Kennedy was the first baby Joan had with Ted. Kara was treated for lung cancer in 2003 at the age of 43. Despite her health struggles, Kara worked with numerous charities. She was also a filmmaker, television producer, and mother of two.

However, in 2011, Kara passed away due to a fatal heart attack. "The last few years when he was sick, she’d sit with him the whole day and have her kids come by," Joan said of her daughter's relationship with Ted. "She was very calm and reassuring and loving to him." Her siblings, Edward "Ted" Jr. and Patrick Kennedy, carry on the legacy of their family name.

Edward Jr. and Patrick Kennedy are involved in politics like their famous father.

John F. Kennedy wasn't the only Kennedy who grew fond of dedicating his life to politics and the responsibilities it entails. Ted Kennedy Jr. is Joan's middle child and known for his work in the Connecticut Senate.

Source: X Patrick Kennedy with his wife, Amy.

The American Association of People with Disabilities' official website reports that the politician is a member of their board of directors. “I will always admire my mother for the way that she faced up to her challenges with grace, courage, humility, and honesty. She taught me how to be more truthful with myself and how careful listening is a more powerful communication skill than public speaking," Ted Jr. said in a statement.

Patrick Kennedy is the youngest of Joan's children. Just like his father and his brother, the mental health advocate dedicated his life to politics. The youngest Kennedy from Joan's side of the family has served as a member of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Source: X Ted Kennedy Jr. with his son, Teddy, and wife, Kiki.