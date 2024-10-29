Home > Entertainment How Much Is Gisele Bündchen's Boyfriend and Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Worth? Joaquim comes from a long line of accomplished individuals, including doctors, politicians, and business owners. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@valentebrothers

Before he became known as Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend, and her soon-to-be baby daddy, Joaquim Valente was already making waves as a co-owner of a high-end jiu-jitsu academy. With several locations in the upscale neighborhoods of North Miami, Jaoquim's academy, Valente Brothers Academy, has earned a reputation for its "top-notch staff and instructors" and self-defense programs​.

While Joaquim was likely receiving a fair amount of attention running his academy, considering he first met Gisele after her son enrolled in jiu-jitsu classes, followed by Gisele herself, he skyrocketed into the spotlight after the two started dating and news broke that they are expecting a child. This has led folks to wonder just how much Joaquim is actually worth. Let's dive in!

What Joaquim Valente's net worth?

Source: Valente Brothers Academy Joaquim (far right) with his father and brothers at Valente Brothers Academy.

Joaquim is the co-owner of Valente Brothers Academy, where he and his two brothers, Pedro and Gui, teach daily lessons at the headquarters in North Miami Beach, according to the academy's official website. So, if you're ever in the area and in need of jiu-jitsu lessons, you can drop by their academy.

The other two locations associated with Valente Brothers Academy, one in Pembroke Pines and another in Coral Gables, are independently owned and operated, per the website, and are run by VB Black Belt Professors.

Joaquim's exact net worth isn't known, though multiple sources estimate him to be worth between $1 million and $5 million. Most of Joaquim's income appears to come from running his jiu-jitsu academy and teaching courses. With clients like Gisele and her son, it’s safe to say the academy is likely raking in a pretty penny from each parent or member attending classes.

Joaquim Valente comes from a lineage of doctors, politicians, and business leaders.

Considering Joaquim's family lineage, it’s no surprise that he and his brothers run a prominent jiu-jitsu academy in the upscale area of South Florida. Joaquim's father, Pedro Valente Sr., originally worked as a plastic surgeon in Brazil and gained global recognition, even being featured by The New York Times Magazine in 1980.

According to the academy's website, it was the practice of jiu-jitsu that "provided a powerful tool to cope with bullies but also a source of confidence," helping Joaquim's father reach this level of recognition.

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together.

While Joaquim seems deeply devoted to his career as a jiu-jitsu academy owner and instructor, he’ll soon have additional responsibilities on his plate. In October 2024, a source revealed to TMZ that Gisele is pregnant with their first child.