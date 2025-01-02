Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Reportedly Estranged From Her Two Kids, Diane and Alec, Before Her Death Jocelyn, dubbed "Catwoman," was a mom of two. Here's what her kids are doing now. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jocelynewildenstein

Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, famously known as "Catwoman" for her extensive plastic surgeries, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2024, just before celebrating the New Year with her longtime partner, Lloyd Klein. She was 84 years old. In an interview with People, Lloyd revealed that the couple had laid down for a nap before their New Year's celebration. Tragically, when he went to wake her, he says Jocelyn was "cold and she was dead."

When asked about Jocelyn’s cause of death, Lloyd mentioned phlebitis, a condition involving swelling and blood blockages that can prevent oxygen from reaching the brain. Jocelyn's untimely death has left many in shock, including Lloyd. Beyond her iconic status, Jocelyn was also a mother to two children, daughter Diane and son, Alec Jr. With their mother’s high-profile lifestyle and widespread recognition, did Diane and Alec Jr. follow in her footsteps? Here’s what we know about them.

Who are Jocelyn Wildenstein's kids? All about Diane and Alec Jr.

Jocelyn's kids, whom she shared with Alec Wildenstein, tend to keep a relatively low profile but haven’t managed to dodge the spotlight completely, considering the status their mom held. According to The Times, Jocelyn's kids were estranged from her.

Diane reportedly lives in London and has kept up with one family tradition: breeding horses. Little is known about her beyond that. As for Jocelyn's son, Alec Jr., as he got older, he was brought on to run Ol Jogi, the family’s wildlife conservancy in Kenya. However, he had his own run-ins with the law, facing charges in 2016 alongside his uncle, Guy Wildenstein, an international art dealer, for tax fraud.

It wasn’t until 2024 that Alec Jr. was sentenced, receiving a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of about $40,800, per The New York Times.

Although Jocelyn and her kids were reportedly estranged, she often posted throwback photos of them as babies, recognizing their birthdays or simply sharing nostalgic moments. On Aug. 25, 2024, Jocelyn shared a heartfelt photo of herself with her daughter as a baby at their Parisian home, the Château de Marienthal, to wish her a happy birthday.

Jocelyn Wildenstein helped lay the foundation for Ol Jogi before having children.

Before Jocelyn welcomed her kids, she helped lay the foundation for Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy, now a 58,000-acre private wildlife sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya. In a Nov. 30, 2024, Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself from the time she built the ranch from scratch, writing, "This was my first love story with Africa, and it started here at Ol Jogi."

Jocelyn had a clear passion for animals, which was allegedly the driving force behind her plastic surgeries — specifically, her desire to resemble a cat, an animal she was particularly fond of. However, there may have been other factors behind her seemingly endless rounds of cosmetic procedures.

