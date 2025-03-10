Author Jodi Picoult Claims Shakespeare Isn’t Real, Says a Woman Wrote His Plays Instead "In my opinion, I think Emilia Bassano wrote some of Shakespeare's plays." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 10 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Virgin Radio UK

To think William Shakespeare, considered one of the most influential figures in literature, could be a fraud (or never existed) is absolutely wild. But it seems author Jodi Picoult might just believe it. In March 2025, Jodi sparked controversy again with her theories about Shakespeare and her book By Any Other Name, which tells the story of a woman who, unable to write her own plays due to societal constraints, pays Shakespeare to take credit for her work.

The story also follows another woman centuries later who faces the same challenges and must hide her identity for her work to be performed. In March, TikTok erupted with backlash as people slammed Jodi over her alleged claims that Shakespeare wasn’t real. Her TikTok account went inactive just hours after she started the rumor. So, does Jodi really believe Shakespeare didn’t write his plays (or ever existed)? Is By Any Other Name based on a true story? Here's what we know.

Exploring Jodi Picoult's theory on Shakespeare not being the real author behind the plays.

Jodi Picoult's book By Any Other Name is marketed as a work of fiction, but it contains real-life historical elements, including the figure of Emilia Bassano. According to the Poetry Foundation, Aemilia Bassano, who later became Aemilia Lanyer, was born in 1569 — just five years after Shakespeare. She is recognized as the first woman to write in English and produce a substantial collection of poetry.

It seems Jodi believes Emilia was, in fact, the original author of some of Shakespeare's plays. However, due to her place in society, she was unable to publish them, so instead, she paid Shakespeare to use his name, allowing him to take credit for her work.

The fictional part of the book follows Melina Green, a woman in 2024 who is inspired by her Elizabethan ancestor, Emilia Bassano, to write a work of her own. Melina, also facing the fear of not having her work recognized, allows a friend to submit it under a male pseudonym. In a Q&A with Princeton Alumni Weekly in February 2025, Jodi shared that she had heard theories about Shakespeare not being the true author of his works.

However, it wasn’t until she learned that Shakespeare had two daughters whom he never taught to read or write that she took interest in researching it. "Yeah, no, I just don’t buy it. I don’t believe that the same person who created those incredibly complex female characters in the plays would not have taught his own daughters to read or write," Jodi explained. She also admitted that she felt pieces of Emilia's life fit into the gaps in Shakespeare's.

While many continue to question Jodi's theories, she remains persistent in presenting her own evidence. She joined a discussion on Threads about the ongoing controversy surrounding her challenge to academic consensus, writing, "For the record re: opposing academic consensus … At one point the academic consensus was that the world was flat :)" When someone replied with "sure," adding, "your argument is very finicky," Jodi responded, "OK. You do you!"

This exchange highlights her belief that academia isn’t always right, and we can now attest that this is true. Remember the idea that Christopher Columbus "discovered" America, even though Indigenous people were already living there? Or the notion that witches were burned at the stake, even though, according to Business Insider, that never actually happened?

Jodi Picoult reportedly claimed Shakespeare wasn't real in March 2025.

What has further fueled anger among people is Jodi reportedly posting to TikTok, claiming Shakespeare isn't real, though her TikTok went inactive shortly after. On March 9, TikToker @10kshakespeare took to the platform, visibly disgusted by Jodi's alleged claim that Shakespeare never existed.