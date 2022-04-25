Of course, this did not endear Gastrell to his fellow citizens of Stratford-upon-Avon. Per the BBC, Gastrell had to leave town, and leave town fast.

Thankfully, alls well that ends well with New Place. In 1876, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust acquired the property where the home once stood and has since redesigned the land into beautiful gardens with specially commissioned artwork. Visitors can walk among the flowers in the footsteps of Shakespeare and pay their respects to the bard.