Former Hollywood Madam Jody "Babydol" Gibson Has Passed Away at 64

Former Hollywood Madam Jody "Babydol" Gibson Has Passed Away at 64By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 4 2022, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Former madam Jody “Babydol” Gibson, best known for running one of Hollywood’s largest escort services in the 1980s through the 1990s, has died.
She was just 64 years old.
Jody, who'd also once had aspirations of being a singer, was reportedly found dead on Jan. 2, 2022, by a family member in her home.
While Jody’s death is an unexpected tragedy, many people, including her family members, have tons of questions. So what was the exact cause of Jody’s death? Here’s what we know.
What was Jody Gibson’s cause of death?
According to TMZ, friends and family are questioning the circumstances of Jody’s death. The outlet reports that law enforcement officials say that it appears Jody passed away in her sleep and that no foul play is suspected. However, Jody’s husband, Erik Marcel, claims that her death falls on the mysterious side.
Erik reportedly told the site that Jody was not known to have any medical conditions prior to her untimely death. However, Erik did reveal that Jody had experienced significant weight loss — and that she weighed 87 pounds.
Not to mention, Erik further explained that since the couple was dealing with a lawsuit in regards to the sale of their residence, exhaustion may be the culprit for Jody’s death.
Jody Gibson was once convicted of a felony and served time in prison.
In case you didn’t know, Jody has spent time in the big house. Per Page Six, Jody was convicted in 2000 of operating a prostitution ring and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, she only served two years and was released in 2002.
The outlet shares that her client list includes some of Hollywood's elite ranging from actors, film producers, agents, and more. Not to mention, Jody later told the story about her life as a madam in three books: Convicted: A True Story, Seduced: Diary of a Double Dealing Spy, and the memoir Secrets of a Hollywood Super Madam.
Even though the jury is still out about the cause of Jody’s death, we can assume that an autopsy will be ordered to provide her family with concrete answers.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Jody “Babydol” Gibson.