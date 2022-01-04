J $tash Allegedly Shot and Killed His Girlfriend Before Turning the Gun on Himself

A man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds were found on the scene, among three boys, ages 7, 9, and 11. It is now believed that J $tash (aka Justin Joseph) killed the woman before dying by suicide.

“Deputies from Temple Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding a call of possible domestic violence on a gunshot victim," Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement, via The Independent.