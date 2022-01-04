J $tash Allegedly Shot and Killed His Girlfriend Before Turning the Gun on Himself

J $tash Allegedly Shot and Killed His Girlfriend Before Turning the Gun on HimselfBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 4 2022, Published 8:47 a.m. ET
Successful rapper J $tash allegedly shot and killed his 27-year-old girlfriend, a mother of three named Jeanette Gallegos, before turning the gun on himself in the early hours of New Year's Day, new reports state.
The rapper was on the rise. He reportedly signed with Rich the Kid's label, Rich Forever, in March 2016. He independently released "No More Distractions." He also created records like "Hood Rich," "Relax With Me," and "6ix Before 7even," which were released via Relax Rekords. What happened to J $tash?
J $tash allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Jeanette Gallegos, on New Year's Day, before turning the gun on himself.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call made at around 7:15 a.m. on New Year's Day about a possible domestic abuse-related incident taking place near the 9200 block of Pentland Street in the Temple City suburb of Los Angeles.
A man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds were found on the scene, among three boys, ages 7, 9, and 11. It is now believed that J $tash (aka Justin Joseph) killed the woman before dying by suicide.
“Deputies from Temple Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding a call of possible domestic violence on a gunshot victim," Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement, via The Independent.
“When deputies arrived, they discovered two victims, a 27-year-old female Hispanic and a 28-year-old male Black unresponsive inside the home," she added. "The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
One of Jeanette Gallegos's kids reportedly called 911.
The man appears to have locked the master bedroom during the argument. According to outlets like Pasadena Star-News, one of the children alerted 911.
"Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it's a murder-suicide," Lieutenant Derrick Alfred told KTLA.
"[The children] ran out to the deputies and were whisked to safety. They were not injured — physically, at least," Lieutenant Alfred said. "It's a very tragic situation."
The children are now staying with family members, reports state.
Some Twitter users now point to a rumored incident between J $tash and Danielle Phaeton.
According to New York Daily News, Danielle Phaeton (aka Danii Phae) accused J $tash of sending threatening messages and inflicting harm in 2015. The outlet states that the charges were dismissed. These claims could not be corroborated at this time.
Images showing Danielle with a black eye seem to have started circulating around the same time.