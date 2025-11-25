Fans Are Mourning the Death of Radio Personality Joe Colborn of 'Eddie & JoBo' "Radio is just not the same anymore." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 25 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Eddie Volkman

For residents of the Chicago area, June 2014 marked the end of an era. That's when the iconic duo known as "Eddie & JoBo" parted ways for good. The radio hosts had been offered a lucrative deal to helm a morning show on classic hits WLS FM 94.7, reported the Daily Herald, but Joe Colborn was no longer interested in continuing his two-decade-long partnership with Ed Volkman.

The two had been working together since 1988, and until CBS Radio dropped them from classic hits WJMK FM 104.3 in December 2012, they were still at it. When Joe decided to turn down their next offer, the friendship was severed as well. In November 2025, Joe passed away at the age of 70. It's unclear if the two ever patched things up, but for their sakes, we hope they did. How did Joe die? Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Here's what we know about Joe Colborn's cause of death.

News of Joe's death was first reported via a post on the B96 Chicago Facebook page. A cause of death has yet to be shared. Joe and Ed worked at B96 from 1988 until 1994, when they were fired for "gross misconduct," per NBC 5 Chicago. According to UPI, former NBC 5 news anchor Joan Esposito sued the station and Joe after he said she was "carrying a baby fathered by one of the Chicago Bulls." She was pregnant with her late husband's child. A settlement was later reached.

More than 1,000 people took to the comments under the B96 post in order to honor Joe. One person suggested that the radio station should play some of their hilarious on-air bits and pranks from over the years. "He was such a part of my youth and part of the greatest morning show I've ever heard," wrote one fan.

There were so many people in the comments who chimed in with childhood memories associated with starting their days with Joe and Ed. Kelly Leeson-Dirks said she always got ready for school while listening to the duo. She would grab her Sony Walkman and headphones so she could continue while walking to school. "They made me laugh," she said. "Radio is just not the same anymore."

Joe and Ed reunited at least once as 'Eddie & JoBo.'

There are hints on social media that Joe and Ed were still in each other's lives. On Sept. 2, 2025, Ed wished Joe a happy birthday in a touching post to Facebook. "Wishing you happiness and health always," he wrote in a caption above a photo of the two old pals. There were a few birthday posts like that over the years.