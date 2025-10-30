Philadelphia Rock Radio Legend Pierre Robert Has Died at the Age of 70 Pierre was found alone at his home on Oct. 29. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 30 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: X/@DominicDeAngelo

Although there are important radio personalities all across the country, few people had a more ingrained connection with their communities than Philadelphia rock radio legend Pierre Robert. Pierre was on the air for more than 40 years, and over that time, he developed a devoted, fervent fanbase.

News recently broke that Pierre had died at the age of 70. Following the news of his death, many understandably wanted to know what happened to him and what his cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Pierre Robert's cause of death?

According to an announcement from Beasley Media Group, Pierre's employer, the radio host was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, Oct. 29. No cause of death was reported, and the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery. Pierre was best known for interviewing a wide range of rock personalities, and for his signature greeting to his audience: "Greetings, citizens."

“We all have heavy hearts today,” Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley said, per NBC10. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.” He had been on 93.3 WMMR since 1981 and was the host of the midday show for that network. During his 44 years, he accumulated one of the most devoted audiences in radio.

What was Pierre Robert's net worth?

Although Pierre was a widely known radio personality, his net worth was not as substantial as some national radio figures. Estimates suggest that his net worth was between $5 and $25 million, although it's hard to say for sure. He certainly became one of the most important personalities at WMMR, and his salary may have reflected how important he was to the station as a whole, especially by the end of his career.

Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrows rising stars.

This man was as curious as he was clever, he was a real musicologist. He knew… pic.twitter.com/nZF2T5mkdh — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) October 29, 2025 Source: X/@jonbonjovi

Pierre Robert Radio Host Net worth: $5 Million Pierre Robert was a radio personality in Philadelphia best known for interviewing rock stars who were coming through the town. He was on the air on WMMR for more than 40 years, and in that time, he amassed an impressive net worth thanks chiefly to his payments from the station and his status as one of its biggest stars. Birthdate: Aug. 1, 1955 Birthplace: Truckee, Calif. Birth Name: William Pierre Robert Death: Pierre was found dead in his home on Oct. 29, 2025.

There were plenty of Philadelphians who were heartbroken by the news that Pierre had died. Because of his career spent interviewing rock legends, though, some of them also paid tribute following his death. "Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrow's rising stars," Jon Bon Jovi wrote.