Yacht Rock Radio Is Moving to a New Station Number Permanently on SiriusXM Yacht Rock Radio thankfully isn't gone, but it did move to a totally new channel. By Joseph Allen Published April 1 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET

One of the core pieces of SiriusXM's offering to its subscribers is the fact that they have a wide array of different types of stations to listen to. People can listen to stations dedicated to all sorts of different artists and vibes, and what they might want to listen to might change as the seasons do. Most people aren't listening to Christmas music in August, for example.

That means that, on occasion, SiriusXM will switch up which stations get primetime slots. Yacht Rock Radio is stuck in the 300s for much of the year, but for the past few years it's been moved to a lower number where it's easier to find during the summer months. Now, many want to know what has happened to the station. Here's what we know.

Yacht Rock Radio is moving to a new spot on the dial permanently.

Although in previous years Yacht Rock Radio had only gotten a primetime number during the summer, the station has now moved from 311 to 15 on the SiriusXM dial permanently. That means that no matter what the weather might be outside, you can listen to Yacht Rock Radio in a prime position. Of course, there are plenty of places where the weather is nice all year, and some people might want to listen to yacht rock even when it's 25 degrees outside.

Yacht Rock has long been one of SiriusXM's most popular stations, and although it's ideal for a quiet weekend day on the boat, SiriusXM clearly feels it's the kind of music that you can enjoy all year long. If you're looking for the station, that's where you'll find it, and it seems like their plan is to leave it there indefinitely unless they find something better.

Mosaic's move paved the way for Yacht Rock Radio.

Fans who pay close attention to SiriusXM may have noticed in mid-March when the satellite network decided to move Mosaic out of 15. The station, which was dedicated to playing pop music from the 1990s and 2000s, was moved up to the 300s, and much of its production value was removed. That move seemed to signal that Mosaic was not working for Sirius as a channel, and many predicted at the time that Yacht Rock would be taking its spot, at least temporarily.

Hello there. We love your enthusiasm for our channel, and we've got great news for you! Yacht Rock Radio will be sailing into Channel 15 on April 1st, and we can’t wait for you to enjoy it!



At the time, there were plenty of people who were disappointed by the decision to move Mosaic, but now, there are just as many who are excited that they get to listen to their favorite yacht rock tunes all year round. "Now makes sense why Mosaic left. They probably felt it was too similar to The Blend / PopRocks. So many Yacht Rock loyalists, especially boaters," one person wrote in response to the news on Reddit.