The Mosaic Station on SiriusXM Has Disappeared for Some, but Where Did It Go? The channel is no longer in its usual spot on the dial. By Joseph Allen Published March 19 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: SiriusXM

Regular users of SiriusXM have pre-saved channels that allow them easy access to their favorite stations. SiriusXM prides itself on having stations for a wide range of sensibilities, but they've also upset some people recently by moving some stations around, leaving people confused about where they wound up.

Article continues below advertisement

Mosaic, a station dedicated to playing relaxing pop hits from the 1990s and 2000s, used to be Channel 15 on the service. Now, it's nowhere to be found, leading some to wonder what happened to it. Here's what we know.

Source: SiriusXM

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Mosaic on SiriusXM?

Mosaic didn't get canned altogether, thankfully, but the station did move from its spot at 15 to 305. It's unclear whether that new number will be its permanent home, but that certainly seems possible, as 15 now hosts a rotating lineup of musician-specific channels. Right now, that channel is Gaga Radio, which is likely in part because of the singer's new album. In the future, it may change for specific artists or with the seasons.

Although Sirius has not made this official or put out any sort of announcement, it seems like moving Mosaic to such a high channel number was designed in part to make it a lower priority. It's possible that the channel wasn't attracting as many listeners as they had hoped, and the show's schedule now suggests that the channel doesn't have any live DJs and is instead essentially just a playlist without any personal touches.

Article continues below advertisement

Some users are speculating that Yacht Rock Radio will take over the station for the summer.

As people discuss the channel switch-up on Reddit, some have suggested that Sirius is planning to have Yacht Rock Radio take over the station during the summer months, when it's likely to be at its most popular. What's less clear is whether Mosaic has any future that isn't entirely confined to the 300s on SiriusXM. For now, at least, the answer to that seems to be pretty definitive no.

Hey, @SIRIUSXM Where did the Mosaic Channel go? — Todd Horton (@toddhorton923) March 18, 2025 Source: Twitter/@toddhorton923

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Sirius doesn't always take the time to explain the changes it's making to its programming. As a result, we simply have to guess at the reasons why the channels might have moved, and whether they might eventually come back to where they were. With Mosaic, a return to Channel 15 feels pretty unlikely.

"I remember they promoted the hell out of Mosaic when it first launched like it was going to be as big or bigger than PopRocks," one person wrote on Reddit. "I’m guessing they’re going to have Yacht Rock Radio on 15 now until Labor Day but are throwing limited-time stations on there til the late May switch to YRR. YRR is always so popular it wouldn’t surprise me if they try to make it year-round on that channel and see how it fares."